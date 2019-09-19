Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.14. Spherix shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2,583 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Spherix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

