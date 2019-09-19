SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $15,706.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $33.94. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00930793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00224865 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003247 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

