Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,465 ($97.54).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,400 ($109.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,145 ($106.43). 146,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,096.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,177.48. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26635.002887 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

