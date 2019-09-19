Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

SPI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.44 ($1.70).

LON SPI opened at GBX 112.70 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.30. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 176 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of $452.02 million and a PE ratio of 40.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

