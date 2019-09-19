SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $59.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,612.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,859,610.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $604,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,617. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 724.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 246,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,231. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

