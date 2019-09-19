SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 8,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,437. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,859,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $2,815,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,617. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 155.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.