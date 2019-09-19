SRB Corp Sells 3,872 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

SRB Corp decreased its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 149,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,275. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.