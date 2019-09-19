SRCOIN Market Cap Reaches $126,948.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $126,948.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.01207988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018298 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021067 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

