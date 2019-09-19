Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,545.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $51,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after buying an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $139.64. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

