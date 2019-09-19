Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $156.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

