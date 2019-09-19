Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.77 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $0.33-0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Steelcase news, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,519 over the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

