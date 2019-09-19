Stella Point Capital Llc Sells 4,042,728 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) insider Stella Point Capital Llc sold 4,042,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $48,351,026.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,284. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $318.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

