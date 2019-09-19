Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,146,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,166,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,455,000 after purchasing an additional 667,383 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 447.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 529,993 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,347,000 after acquiring an additional 427,528 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,091. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

