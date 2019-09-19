Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,634 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.37. 50,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

