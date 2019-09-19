Sterling Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 58.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,508,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Msci by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,078. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.54.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

