Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.24. 318,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,653. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $52,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

