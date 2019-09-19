Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 290.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $67,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 515,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,643. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

