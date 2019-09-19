Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,614 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.81. 109,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,527. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

