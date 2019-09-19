Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 484,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,743 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

