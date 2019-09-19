Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,550 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Legg Mason as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 45.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 332.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 142,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 105.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,930 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 69.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 312,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 102.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

LM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

