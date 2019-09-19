Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 294.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.