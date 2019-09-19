StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

STNE stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 4,679,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 112.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $251,806,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,024 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $77,364,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $14,763,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $34,648,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

