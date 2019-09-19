Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.15

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $20.10. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 23,258 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.04.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SUMM)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.