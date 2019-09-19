Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.32

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 1617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

