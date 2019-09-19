SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,497,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 2,240,342 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $12.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.29.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,240.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,131 shares of company stock worth $2,192,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 103.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $879,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 8.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

