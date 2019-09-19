Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Surge Energy news, Director James Murray Pasieka bought 350,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$435,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,133,562.54. Insiders have purchased a total of 352,842 shares of company stock worth $439,369 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.19. 502,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09. The stock has a market cap of $383.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.29.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

