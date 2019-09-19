Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $14.70. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

About Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

