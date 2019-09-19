Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 105.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

