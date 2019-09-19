Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $849.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post $849.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the highest is $854.10 million. Synopsys reported sales of $795.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,881 shares of company stock worth $6,932,729 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,573. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

