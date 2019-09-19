Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $10.85. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Taylor Devices worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

