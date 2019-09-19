TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.14

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 135188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $689.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,047,493.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 472,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $291,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,658 shares of company stock worth $3,641,653. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

