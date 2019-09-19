Tensile Capital Management LLC Sells 215,001 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tensile Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,001 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 5.4% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $41,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PTC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PTC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,634 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,494. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

