Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.95. Terex posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Terex stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 568,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after buying an additional 2,873,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 311.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 893,799 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 103.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.