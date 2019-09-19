Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.51. The stock had a trading volume of 478,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $6,881,352. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

