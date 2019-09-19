Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $75,386.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $75,386.00 and approximately $115,143.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00742214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010530 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

