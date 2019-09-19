Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 0.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.77, approximately 14,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 95,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.