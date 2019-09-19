Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 51.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 493,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, SVP John K. Mcdonald sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $79,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

