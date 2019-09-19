TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.62

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 1016617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.