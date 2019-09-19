Toro Co (TTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Toro has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 76,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,953. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toro will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $569,044.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,420 shares of company stock worth $6,825,905. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.