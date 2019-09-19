Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of CDK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 161,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,468. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

