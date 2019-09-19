Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 94.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after buying an additional 7,610,629 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,771,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,607,000 after buying an additional 736,679 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 3,580,046 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,423,000 after buying an additional 6,984,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 79.8% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,304,000 after buying an additional 2,715,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 152,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,224. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.49. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

