Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,769 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

