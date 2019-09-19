Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,411 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $54.17.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.