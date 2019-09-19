Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,621 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of Maxar Technologies worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $562.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.63. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

