Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 119,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.