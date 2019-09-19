Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,598 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 182,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

