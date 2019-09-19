Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 559 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,307,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,322,000 after purchasing an additional 629,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 563,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $14,811,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 731,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,300 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.04.

OHI traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. 89,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,620. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

