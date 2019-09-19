Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1,775.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 57.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 151,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,450. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

