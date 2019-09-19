Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $444,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 14.99% of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

