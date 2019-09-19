Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $609,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

MFC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

